The Walking Dead season finale: A betrayal, a sacrifice and a victory

Spoiler alert: This story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead.They won the battle, but you’ll have to wait till Season 8 for the war.That is not a diss on The Walking Dead. Given how slowly Season 7 built up to the inevitable confrontation with Negan and the fact we have yet to see the “all-out war” promised in the comic books, Sunday’s finale was never going to be more than a skirmish.The episode itself had a slow enough start it was tempting to think we’d be left with another cliffhanger, perhaps a battle interrupted.But no, the Alexandrians prevailed against a select group of Saviours — not before some genuinely tense moments with Rick, Michonne and Carl seeming a whisper away from death or, in Rick’s case, dismemberment.Article Continued BelowAnd the Alexandrians didn’t do it alone. Sasha sacrificed herself and gave Rick’s crew an opening to fight back from a shocking betrayal and looming annihilation. And when the Saviours and the treacherous Scavengers regained the upper hand it was the Kingdom and Hilltop groups and Ezekiel’s tiger to the rescue. The episode gave us the action we’ve been craving all season long and more besides: we didn’t have to watch anyone fall to Negan’s bat, a definite plus; we got to revisit Abraham in flashbacks; and Maggie paid tribute to Glenn in a speech that took us back to Season 1 and reminded us why we’re still hanging in on this bumpy ride.Read on for details of the Season 7 finale, “The First Day of the Rest of Your Life.”