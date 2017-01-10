'The Walking Dead' Synopsis Reveals 'All-Out War' Is Coming

War! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely everything on “The Walking Dead.” AMC’s newly released synopsis reveals the show is headed towards one of its most iconic storylines from the comics: “All Out War.” According to the synopsis for the second half of Season 7, Rick and his group are “preparing for war” to “take Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) down once and for all.” Rick (Andrew Lincoln) is going to work on getting the Hilltop, the Kingdom and possibly others to rise up with Alexandria against Negan, and to do it will be “nothing short of remarkable.” The synopsis continues: We’ll meet new survivors in incredible places. We’ll see Rick and the group tested in ways we’ve never seen before. We’ll see treachery from people we trust. Rick is confident as he will see his group and many others band together with the common goal of taking down Negan. But no amount of planning will prepare the group for all-out war with Negan and his army. The “All Out War” story from the comics is exactly what it sounds like. Rick finally turns the heck up and gets his group to take on Negan. There are a ton of deaths. Shiz gets real. The new direction may be a welcome change for fans and critics who thought the first half of Season 7 just wasn’t “fun anymore.” We’re also going to be seeing some “treachery” from “people we trust,” so who knows what that means? Maybe Michonne will steal more of Morgan’s peanut butter bars like she did in Season 3. Dang. She’s cold. AMC also released some new images for Season 7, so, without further ado, here’s a first look: AMC The group probably talking with Hilltop about all the reasons Negan sucks. AMC AMC making sure the show doesn’t get lost in the weeds. Hopefully. ”The Walking Dead” returns Sunday, Feb. 12.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx