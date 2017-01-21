The Wedding Party marks a riotous debut for Crows Theatres new home: review

The Wedding Party By Kristen Thomson, directed by Chris Abraham. Until Feb. 11 at Streetcar Crowsnest, 345 Carlaw Ave. crowstheatre.com or 647-341-7390Weddings: they’re supposed to be hopeful new beginnings but so often turn into stressful nightmares.Crow’s Theatre and Talk Is Free Theatre are celebrating the opening of the Streetcar Crowsnest, Crow’s gleaming new east-end theatre, with a new play by Kristen Thomson that sends up this paradox in director Chris Abraham embraces frequent collaborator Thomson’s script in a riotous, go-for-broke production.Article Continued BelowIts central premise — that six actors embody dozens of characters, including the amazing Tom Rooney playing both the father of the groom and his estranged identical twin brother — epitomizes the show’s combination of ambition and silliness.Thomson wrote the play in collaboration with five actors who are credited with creating the characters: Trish Lindstrom, Tony Nappo, Moya O’Connell, Rooney and Bahia Watson. Along with Rooney and Thomson, Lindstrom and O’Connell appear in the show with Jason Cadieux and Virgilia Griffith.Their marvellous performances are more than enough reason to show up at this party.But as with many weddings, you may find yourself wondering when it will end, as the story circles and circles before coming to a somewhat satisfying final flourish. A narrative frame connecting this saga to that of Adam and Eve feels tonally out of touch with the rest of the production and eventually unnecessary.