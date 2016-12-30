The year celebrities basked in shade: Govani

“Leonardo DiCaprio throws shade at Lady Gaga as she scoops Golden Globe” — The Mirror, Jan. 11“LeBron James had to throw a little shade at Steph Curry’s MVP” — New York Post, May 12“Kim Kardashian West Denies ‘Shade’ Thrown in Taylor Swift Feud” — Vanity Fair, Sept. 22“Michelle Obama throws monumental shade at Donald Trump by tapping microphone at rally” — AOL, Oct 4“Queen of Shade Mariah Carey has something to say about Demi Lovato” — Jezebel, Dec. 19Article Continued BelowSo scientists have been reporting that the Arctic Ocean was about 20C warmer than normal this year, which could soon lead to record low sea ice at the North Pole. But there was another phenomenon facing the world in 2016: global shading. As ubiquitous, all of a sudden, as “sous vide” in your celeb chef’s arsenal or the bomber jacket in men’s fashion, everyone was either shading, being shaded, talking about shading or wholesale denying shade.Once the preserve of drag queens, from whence the term first emerged, and then honed by certain Real Housewives (the ones from Atlanta, to be exact), the art of shade seemed to reach its peak this year, seeping into everything from mainstream news-speak to mom-talk in suburban carpools.

