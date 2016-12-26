The year in television: A reality star president caps 2016

Television in 2016 was the most compelling watch yet. The best drama on TV wasn’t about robots in a western theme park or hackers trying to overthrow an evil corporation. Anyone arguing over whether TV has any real cultural or political import can think again, since it was the boob tube that birthed the Commander in Chief of the United States. The bizarreness of the TV universe would have been complete if Donald Trump had only appointed Kim Kardashian as Secretary of State. But maybe that was wishful thinking.Trump wasn’t the only one to make the history books. Some observations from a year of binge-watching TV, including moments that had an impact on Canadians.The Commander in ChiefArticle Continued BelowAs a former business reporter for the Star I’ve interviewed President-elect Donald Trump several times. In full promotion mode for his hotel in Toronto he displayed none of the nastiness that would come to characterize his run for the presidency. He was ever the showman, of course. At our first meeting at the National Club in Toronto he was full of hyperbole and exaggeration. His building (back then slated to be a Ritz-Carlton) would be the biggest and the best. Those qualities would serve him well in disseminating his brand to voters.And thanks to The Apprentice and The Celebrity Apprentice, few figures on television looked more presidential than Trump. As in, “Hey Boeing, you’re fired!”

