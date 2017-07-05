The yellow made us mellow. Now Toronto needs the giant rubber duck back for good: Menon

How do we bring back the world’s largest rubber duck?No, no. Don’t tell me this can’t be done. We live in a city with a retractable dome and a free-standing tower that was once the tallest in the world. Anything is possible. And don’t talk to me about logistics or money. If we can blow $3.4 billion and counting on a ludicrous one-stop subway extension to Scarborough, surely we can pony up for an inflatable duck that will bring joy and comfort to way more lives.Perhaps we can make the duck an everlasting attraction by adding a mallard tax for foreign homebuyers. Or maybe Norm Kelly can help subsidize the year-round costs by volunteering to work inside the duck or by donating a slice of the revenue he generates from shamelessly hawking hats and sweats on Twitter.However we do it, it needs to be done. The rubber duck must become a permanent installation.Article Continued BelowDid I expect to have strong feelings about what is essentially a bath toy the size of an aircraft carrier? I did not. But now that it has floated into other provincial waters, it feels like we’ve been robbed of something we never knew we needed: a novelty sight gag with the power to unite.Young or old, rich or poor, liberal or conservative, whatever the colour of your skin, whatever the cause of your social media feuds, the world’s largest rubber duck was immune to all that divides us. It actually didn’t do anything this long weekend except soak up the gawks and gapes of awed humans who flocked to the monstrosity as if on a religious pilgrimage.Apparently, in duck we trust. Show me one person who was underwhelmed by this anti-Godzilla and I will show you a liar. In these cynical times, with snark and negativity now rivaling carbon dioxide as an atmospheric threat, the duck turned even the coldest of hearts into pâté.