Toronto Fringe FestivalWatch this if: You’re in the mood for a theatre marathon.Oh my God, the Toronto Fringe Festival is back: 160 plays are descending on 35 venues for 10 days of performance madness — from dance, to drama, to standup comedy and, of course, your cousin’s autobiographical solo musical. Besides the stacked lineup of artists involved in this year’s festival, it’s also the first year for the festival’s new home base at Scadding Court (RIP Honest Ed’s). The Fringe Club will have enough food, libations, panels and art activities that you may even forget to get outside and see some plays.July 5-16, various locationsPS: We Are All HereArticle Continued BelowWatch this if: The tag line “Toronto’s most badass dance series with a heart for experimentation” sounds up your alley.If experimental or contemporary dance has ever seemed intimidating or unapproachable, this is the minifestival for you. First of all, it’s organized through the annual week of workshops and training sessions called the Toronto Dance Community Love-In (it doesn’t get much more welcoming than that). Besides that, this year’s roster boasts an exciting lineup of dance artists, including influential boundary-pushing dancer Elizabeth Chitty, the ever-entertaining Rock Bottom Movement company and So You Think You Can Dance Portugal winner Marco da Silva Ferreira. Come for the dance, stay for the DJ’ed after parties.July 6, 7, 13, 14, Pia Bouman Scotiabank Studio Theatre, 6 Noble St.