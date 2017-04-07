Theres something funny about these women: Govani

Not just for laughs.“Frankly,” shares Deborah Belcourt, “if it had existed 35 years ago, I would have saved a fortune in therapy and a stint in rehab.” It being the “Comedy Girl” workshop that she found herself in about a year ago — a class that the Rosedale mom calls “so much more than a standup class.” Rather, it’s “a master class in self-esteem, creativity and finding your voice.”Could it be the latest thing for women of a certain vintage to be doing besides sweating up storms at SoulCycle and/or getting in a workout at the “Five Thieves,” that infamous row of uppity shops in her circle of Toronto? Oh, possibly.Poking at a fish laid in a little rowboat of parchment paper during a lunch at Chabrol in Yorkville, the 47-year-old recently took the time to fill me in on her you-go-girl yuks. Having fantasized for years about being a comedian but having long drifted into various corporate jobs — currently she’s the vice-president of A&C, a boutique communications agency — she finally got her Amy Schumer on by signing up for a free-ranging course courtesy of Dawn Whitwell, a successful standup comic whose background includes the CBC show Baroness Von Sketch.For Belcourt, the dream further became reality via a weekly Monday-night series at the Comedy Bar on Bloor St. W. called “Dawn Patrol,” during which Whitwell gives up the night to up-and-comers (including her students), as well as established comic boldface trying out new material, including the likes of Chris Rock and Scott Thompson.Article Continued BelowAs the mother of a 4-year-old, and someone who looks more partial to cashmere than camo — indeed, her father-in-law was the long-time president of Polo Ralph Lauren Canada — the extra-tall Belcourt suddenly found the groove that had always eluded her. The power of a microphone. The sink-or-swimmery of one person on a stage asking — begging? — for laughs.“I’ve never been better in a boardroom, ever, because of doing standup. I use standup every single day,” she says, adding, “I’m braver than I’ve ever been, too. And, honestly, I’ve spent my whole life worrying about what other people think of me.”And though Whitwell teaches the whole tool kit of comedy — gestures, timing, the ability to gauge audience reaction — when asked, she’ll tell you it comes down to writing.