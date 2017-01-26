These David Bowie Postage Stamps Are Letter Perfect

This tribute to David Bowie gets our stamp of approval. Britain’s postal service, the Royal Mail, is commemorating the late pop icon with a limited edition set of 10 postage stamps. The stamps highlight six of Bowie’s album covers — “Hunky Dory,” “Aladdin Sane,” “Heroes,” “Let’s Dance,” “Earthling” and “Blackstar” — and four of his tours. Royal Mail announce tribute to David Bowie with 10 Special Stamps. Pre-order: https://t.co/OJLx8FNHho Press Release: https://t.co/QnDxrWzUM9 pic.twitter.com/Dmxe9K6yU1— David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) January 25, 2017 ”For five decades David Bowie was at the forefront of contemporary culture, and has influenced successive generations of musicians, artists, designers and writers,” Philip Parker, the Royal Mail’s stamp strategy manager, said via a press release on Wednesday. “Royal Mail’s stamp issue celebrates this unique figure and some of his many celebrated personas.” .@RoyalMailStamps are issuing @DavidBowieReal stamps pic.twitter.com/jtDlSzFCTl— BBC London Newsroom (@BBCLondonNews) January 25, 2017 Royal Mail printed stamp sets featuring The Beatles in 2010 and Pink Floyd in 2015. But the tribute to Bowie, who died in January 2016 at the age of 69, will be the first to honor an individual music artist or cultural figure. Presentation packs will be on sale for $7 upwards via the Royal Mail’s website and Post Office branches across the United Kingdom on March 14. They’re available to pre-order now. See the full collection here: David Bowie Postage Stamps David Bowie Postage Stamps 1 of 10 Hunky Dory, 1971 Share this slide: Royal Mail Related Coverage Remembering David Bowie's Incredible Decades-Long Career In Music David Bowie Defends Long-Haired Men In TV Interview At Age 17 Church Bells Ring Out 'Space Oddity' In Spine-Tingling Tribute To David Bowie LOOK: A Poignant 'Sgt. Pepper'-Style Tribute To The Stars We've Lost in 2016