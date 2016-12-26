These two corgis are certainly dramatic can their owners tell what theyre thinking?

Most adoring pet owners would do anything for their cherished companions, but could they speak for their furry or feathered or finned friends and tell us what they are thinking? To find out, we’re putting pet owners to the test with the personality questionnaire made famous by French novelist Marcel Proust.Meet Butters and Hachi.Ringing in birthday No. 3 on Tuesday, brothers Butters and Hachi have a lot to celebrate.Widely recognized as Queen Elizabeth’s favourite breed, the two Pembroke Welsh corgis are used to attracting their fair share of attention whenever they venture outside with owners (and sisters) Patricia Estrella and Pia Bernardo. Lucky for Butters and Hachi they take it all in stride because their star is about to shine even brighter as they get set to make their stage debut in The Audience at the Royal Alexandra Theatre on Jan. 17. After answering an open casting call, Butters and Hachi were chosen out of more than 50 other corgi hopefuls to play the Queen’s beloved dogs in what is described as “a remarkable look inside the upper echelons of British politics and the unspoken sacrifices it takes to be Queen.”Article Continued BelowAs co-stars of the production, Butters and Hachi are looking forward to some royal treatment including their own dressing room, trainer and groomer along with an unlimited supply of tennis balls and treats to ensure they never miss their cue. And while they’re excited by the thought of being pampered before every performance, they’re starting to expect the star treatment off stage as well. “I could tell immediately that Butters’ attitude changed once he got the part,” says Estrella. “I just hope he remembers me when I get back from studying in Paris for the next six months!”While their wardrobe for the show is likely limited to a simple, distinguished collar of some kind, in their down time Butters and Hachi enjoy getting decked out in seasonal garb including Christmas sweaters, Santa hats and reindeer antlers. They also count this year’s photo with Santa their last one as ordinary canines. “They are already practising their ‘pawtographs,’” says Bernardo. “And our mother is shopping for tuxedos for opening night so we’re not sure what they’ll be like a year from now!”

