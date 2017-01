Seven days… In what just might be the creepiest promotional prank ever, an actor plays Samara ― the terrifying little girl from the “Ring” films ― and crawls out of a TV in an electronics store: Some customers can’t get out of the room fast enough. Can you blame them? The elaborate prank was done to help promote “Rings,” the third installment in the U.S. version of the franchise, which opens on Feb. 3. Watch the trailer below: