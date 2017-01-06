This Is What The Golden Globe Awards Looked Like In 1997

With the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards just around the corner, we’re feeling a little nostalgic for the ceremony’s past. To get ourselves in the mood to for this year’s show ― and to prepare for the onslaught of award shows to come ― we’re taking a virtual trip back to 1997. It was a year of sunglasses on the red carpet (we see you, Christine Baranski!), Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s love and George Clooney on crutches. It was also the year when “The X-Files” swept the TV categories. The sci-fi show won Best Series, Drama, and its two leads, David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, took home top honors for their acting. It was also the year Madonna earned a Globe for her role in “Evita,” and Tom Cruise beat out Nathan Lane for the Best Actor award in the Musical or Comedy category. To find out who wins big this year, watch the Golden Globes ― hosted by Jimmy Fallon ― this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise KMazur via Getty Images Christine Baranski Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas SGranitz via Getty Images Halle Berry Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Courtney Love KMazur via Getty Images David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Juliette Binoche Ronald Siemoneit via Getty Images Alan Rickman NBC via Getty Images Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Frank Trapper via Getty Images The cast of “3rd Rock from the Sun” — Elmarie Wendel, French Stewart, Simbi Khali, Kristen Johnston, Jane Curtin, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and John Lithgow Ronald Siemoneit via Getty Images Jane Seymour Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images The cast of “Party of Five” — Lacey Chabert, Scott Wolf, Paula Devicq, Neve Campbell, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Matthew Fox Ron Galella via Getty Images Teri Hatcher Ron Galella via Getty Images Courteney Cox Frank Trapper via Getty Images Patrick Stewart and former partner Wendy Neuss Ron Galella via Getty Images Samuel L. Jackson NBC via Getty Images Matt LeBlanc with his date Ron Galella via Getty Images Patricia Arquette and Nicolas Cage Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images George Clooney and former girlfriend Celine Balitran Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images Kelly Preston and John Travolta Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images Jeff Bridges and Mira Sorvino NBC via Getty Images John Lithgow NBC via Getty Images Lauren Bacall and her family Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Kristin Scott Thomas Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Noah Wyle Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Debbie Reynolds Vince Bucci via Getty Images

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx