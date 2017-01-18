This Is Where Your Lady Gaga And Beyoncé Super Bowl Dreams Go To Die

It’s time to stop telephonin’ Lady Gaga about a potential Beyoncé collaboration for her Super Bowl LI halftime show because she’s k-kinda busy doing it on her own. Gaga is a true original, after all ― pause for Madonna side-eyeing somewhere ― so she will reportedly be bucking convention and taking over the NRG Stadium by herself on Sunday, Feb. 5, when either the New England Patriots or the Pittsburgh Steelers face off against the Atlanta Falcons or the Green Bay Packers. (Sports, I know, ugh.) According to Billboard, Gaga will headline “without any guest appearances,” unlike the many performers of Super Bowl halftime shows past, including Coldplay and Katy Perry, who’ve welcomed artists like Bruno Mars, Missy Elliot, Lenny Kravitz and even Beyoncé herself. The singers famously starred in two hugely popular music videos together, “Telephone” and “Video Phone,” neither of which the duo has performed live. Fans of both legendary divas have been clamoring for another collaboration ever since. When Gaga’s halftime show was announced in September, it seemed like the team-up could actually happen, considering Beyoncé’s habit of casually dropping by the Super Bowl like it’s no big deal. Somehow, we don’t think they’ll take this news too well. Me if I see Beyoncè coming to perform with Gaga at the #SuperBowl #Halftime pic.twitter.com/pWyrEmhtNr— Lady Gaga | Joanne (@Gagas_Fandom) January 17, 2017 Lady Gaga when she performs telephone at the super bowl with Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/2EDNSAjMuD— Reg (@reggie_navarro) January 17, 2017 If Beyonce comes out during Lady Gaga's Super Bowl performance, for Telephone part 1 or 2, I will be immediately hospitalized.— Gioncarlo Valentine (@gionvalentine) December 31, 2016 the live duet performance of Telephone is long overdue.

bitch it's time @ladygaga @Beyonce pic.twitter.com/tXFCYfdnPx— Vermeer (@VermeerC) January 18, 2017 I hope Lady Gaga brings Beyonce w/ her to the Super Bowl halftime show cause I love the idea of her stealing the show every year— Jess Camacho (@CamachoJess) January 12, 2017 Don’t cry because it’s over; smile because it happened.