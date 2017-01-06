This NSFW Trailer Featuring Killer Mermaids Will Give You Nightmares

Ever since Chloë Grace Moretz took a hard pass on the live-action “Little Mermaid” movie, we’ve been on the hunt for some under-the-sea goodness. It looks like indie horror film “The Lure” has heard our siren calls and then some because, trust us, you’ve never seen mermaids like this before. Set to hit theaters next month in New York before a national release, “The Lure,” directed by Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Smoczynska, follows a pair of bloodthirsty mermaid sisters named Silver and Golden, who take up residence at a cabaret in a seriously trippy version of 1980s Poland. There’s blood, teeth and tails. And apparently, it’s also a musical, so Ariel better watch her back.

