This Photo Of Lea Michele And Cory Monteith Is Giving Us All The Feels

On Monday, Lea Michele tweeted a sweet photo of herself and her late boyfriend Cory Monteith, who died in July 2013 of a mixed drug toxicity. The picture, from 2012, shows Michele and Monteith all cozied up, although the actress didn’t share a caption. pic.twitter.com/d7rHEDbYR0— Lea Michele (@msleamichele) January 23, 2017 This isn’t the first time Michele has reminisced about her relationship with Monteith, which began in 2011. In the past, she has posted photos on his birthday, and she recently shared a picture of a tattoo she has of Monteith’s “Glee” character Finn’s football jersey number. And one more.. for my quarterback.. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XxWgO34Egn— Lea Michele (@msleamichele) April 12, 2016 On the third anniversary of his death last summer, she tweeted: I know everyday you're watching over me, and smiling. Love and miss you Cory, everyday, but today a little more..❤️ pic.twitter.com/gyahNm5mmH— Lea Michele (@msleamichele) July 13, 2016 It’s unclear what prompted Michele’s most recent throwback photo, but whatever the reason, we love the candid shot. Related… Lauren Jauregui Wants Fifth Harmony's Diversity To Empower Girls Millie Bobby Brown Is Killing It As A Calvin Klein Model Ed Sheeran's New Music Video Is Here, And Yes, It's Beautiful