This Sound of Music soars to the mountain tops: review

The Sound of MusicStarring Charlotte Maltby, Nicholas Rodriguez. Directed by Jack O’Brien. At the Ed Mirvish Theatre, 244 Victoria St., until June 11. mirvish.com or 416-872-1212With the opening sound of church bells, a national touring production heralds a warm and lovable rendition of a timeless classic.There’s much to enjoy in the latest rendition of The Sound of Music, directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien, from the brilliant staging to the appealing cast to a leading lady, Maria, played by Charlotte Maltby, who brings a solid vocal range to the role.Article Continued BelowBut, let’s face it, one of the toughest parts is getting the kids right, as in seven little von Trapps, and what could easily be a weak link is one of the production’s most endearing elements.The scenic design by Douglas W. Schmidt is a dizzying marvel of criss-crossing risers and wonderfully rendered set pieces. A little strategically placed dry ice on occasion does wonders in enhancing the mood.A brief plot recap for the uninitiated: aspiring nun Maria Rainer isn’t a good fit for a cloistered abbey of Austrian nuns — her penchant for breaking out into song just one of her non-sisterly qualities — so the mother abbess sends her to the nearby von Trapp home to serve as governess.There she meets Captain von Trapp (Nicholas Rodriguez), a strict and rather aloof father, who’s affianced to the glamorous but distinctly unmotherly Elsa Schraeder (Teri Hansen).