This 'Star Wars' Theory Predicts A Crazy Twist In 'The Last Jedi'

It’d be easy to think that Luke Skywalker is the “Last Jedi.” Too easy. The evidence is there. After all, he’s already been referred to as “the last Jedi” in the opening crawl for “Force Awakens.” The probability that Luke Skywalker is "The Last Jedi"? It's high. It's very high. pic.twitter.com/o85KkgNzUs— Brutally Honest K2SO (@HonestK2SO) January 25, 2017 The probability seemed high, anyway, until a recent Mark Hamill interview with Uproxx. During the chat, Luke Skywalker himself questioned the straightforwardness of “The Last Jedi” title. “But down later in the crawl, and I can’t quote it exactly, I saw on Twitter this morning, ‘until Skywalker, the last Jedi, is destroyed.’ I thought, well, I didn’t know that! I’ve only seen it twice — ‘VII,’ I mean. And I was wondering why they would use that phrase if it was used that way, because it specifies me. And I think it’s very ambiguous. Is the last Jedi Leia? Is it me?” said Hamill. Sure. “The Last Jedi” in the title of “Episode VIII” could be Luke, Leia, Rey or possibly even a combination of all three. Jedi is spelled the same way in singular or plural forms. But if you’re already writing off any other possibilities, you may be missing the Snoking gun … Yes! Supreme Leader Snoke could be the last Jedi! Mwahahaha! Does it sound bananas? Hells yeah, it sounds bananas. But The Force might be strong in this one. According to Redditor AnakinKardashian, the idea isn’t so far-fetched. The Redditor first notes how “Star Wars” suddenly seems extra interested in ancient Jedi history, speculating that there’s a secret reason behind it: It was pretty cool how we saw Jedha in Rogue One. But was there also a strategic reason? What if we are supposed to get in the mindset that the Jedi order is very, very ancient? In one of the most recent star wars [sic] novels, Palpatine sends someone to Jakku to uncover an ancient secret. In The Force Awakens, we see that Luke is looking for the original Jedi temple. “What’s with this sudden obsession with Jedi history?” the Redditor asks before going on to talk about how The Force Awakens novel reveals Snoke is also very ancient. In addition, there’s a question of why Kylo Ren uses an “ancient” design in his lightsaber. The Redditor speculates it’s because of Snoke. OK, wait. Like my copy editor Jill Capewell asked, “But if Snoke is the last Jedi, why would other Jedi be after him?” That can be explained if you consider that the Jedi order we know from the films might not be the original Jedi order. According to the Redditor, Snoke could be an original Jedi. What if what we know as Jedi are not really Jedi after all? What if Snoke is the last Jedi, in its original form? It makes sense that we are learning about early Jedi. It makes sense that Kylo Ren has this ancient version of the weapon. It makes sense that Luke went to look for the original Jedi temple in order to learn about Snoke. The Redditor told The Huffington Post the theory seemed apparent as soon as the title was released. “I figured that the title couldn’t be as simple as just a description of Luke,” said AnakinKardashian, a statement that seems to echo the same sentiments as Hamill’s. As support, the Redditor added, “The history of the Jedi really seems to be taking a front-row seat in recent years, and the identity of Snoke is such a mystery.” If you thought “The Last Jedi” was as simple as Luke Skywalker, you may have Snoke too soon.