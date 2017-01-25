This Video Of Justin Bieber On The Drums Is Awakening Our Bieber Fever

Justin Bieber has stolen the spotlight again. On Saturday, the singer attended a California Breed concert at West Hollywood’s Peppermint Club to support his friend and band frontrunner Andrew Watts. “Love you brother,” Watts captioned a photo on Instagram showing his good friend cheering him on in the front row. Love you brother A photo posted by watt (@thisiswatt) on Jan 21, 2017 at 3:00pm PST But the singer is not just a face in the crowd. Bieber later joined the band onstage for a cover of The Beatles’ “Come Together” by accompanying them on drums, reminding us all that he is one talented nugget. Just see for yourself below. No gram #JB on the kit…my favorite jam always A video posted by watt (@thisiswatt) on Jan 21, 2017 at 1:24am PST It really brings us back to the early days of Bieber mania, when he was just a young little munchkin rocking out on YouTube. Those were the days… It doesn’t look like our Bieber fever will be subsiding anytime soon ― but we wouldn’t have it any other way. Related… Sabrina Carpenter Remixes Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You' With 'No Scrubs' Fans Think This Photo Of Selena Gomez Is Photoshopped Taylor Swift Teases 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Music Video With Zayn (UPDATE)