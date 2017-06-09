xxxx

This weeks top book reviews

All in one place — the books we’ve reviewed this week. Click on a link to take you to our review, or to purchase it on iBooks or Amazon.The Fact of a Body: A Murder and a Memoir, Alexandria Marzao-LesnevichThis is a true crime story. It is also a memoir. The crime story concerns the 1992 strangulation of Jeremy Guillory, 6, by Ricky Langley, 26, who was found guilty of first-degree murder.Read the Star’s review here. Buy it on Amazon here. Article Continued BelowBuy it on iBooks here. The Mighty Franks, Michael FrankMichael Franks over-the-top Aunt Hank is at the centre of this offbeat memoir. The author’s colourful relationship with this difficult woman (indeed, difficult family) is brought to the page with novelistic flair.

