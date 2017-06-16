This weeks top book reviews

All in one place — the books we’ve reviewed this week. Click on a link to take you to our review, or to purchase it on iBooks or Amazon.The Illustrated Art of Manliness: Brett McKay, illustrations by Ted SlampyakMen who aspire to manliness will encounter instruction on everything from how to fell a tree to how to use a crescent wrench to how to escape duct-tape restraints. This “essential how-to guide” is presented with a straight face and entirely without irony. Buy it on Amazon here. Buy it on iBooks here. Article Continued BelowThe Wasting of Borneo: Dispatches From a Vanishing World, Alex ShoumatoffWhen they were kids, Alex Shoumatoff and Davie Holderness were best friends; in 2013, after a silence of 55 years, environmental journalist Shoumatoff sought out his old pal for a new outdoor adventure: three weeks exploring the jungles and waterways of Borneo. Buy it on Amazon here.