This weeks top book reviews

All in one place — the books we've reviewed this week. Click on a link to take you to our review, or to purchase it on iBooks or Amazon.The Change Room, Karen Connolly, Random HouseSexy CanLit sounds oxymoronic, but Karen Connelly's new novel is exactly that — and as steamy as the shower scene that gets things going. Read the Star's review here.Buy it on Amazon here. Buy it on iBooks here.I Found You, Lisa Jewell, AtriaThere are three interconnected plots at work in this crackling suspense — in what is one of the year's best domestic thrillers.