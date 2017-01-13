This Whole Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Divorce Mess Is Finally Over

Almost eight months since announcing their split, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s divorce nightmare is finally over, according to People. On Friday, a Los Angeles judge finalized their divorce by reportedly throwing out all motions to delay, including Depp’s request for Heard to pay $100,000 in legal fees, meaning that the two are now officially single. “I just see this as a lot of bickering back and forth,” the judge reportedly told the actors’ respective lawyers, according to The Daily News. As per their original agreement, Depp is now required to pay Heard what remains of their nearly $7 million divorce settlement, which the “Justice League” actress has pledged to donate to charity. According to TMZ, Heard’s attempt to renegotiate the settlement was also rejected by the judge, as both actors will now pay their own legal fees. “It is a great day. All Amber wanted was to be divorced and now she is,” Heard’s attorney, Pierce O’Donnell, told People. “In the words of Gerald Ford, ‘Our long national nightmare is over.’” In December, Heard filed a Request for Order after a delay in payment from Depp to ensure that the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor finalizes the division of the couple’s assets and follows through on the settlement. A week later, Depp fired back by requesting Heard assist in the payment of his legal fees. Heard initially filed for divorce in May, citing “irreconcilable differences” before accusing Depp of physically and verbally abusing her throughout their marriage. The pair, who first met on the set of the film “The Rum Diary,” had only been married for 15 months. The Huffington Post has reached out to both Heard’s and Depp’s representatives and will update the post accordingly.

