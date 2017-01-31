'This Will Be The End For Me': Peter Capaldi Is Leaving 'Doctor Who'

Just who will be the next Doctor Who? Scottish actor Peter Capaldi revealed on Monday that he was stepping down from the iconic sci-fi series’ titular role. “It will be my last,” Capaldi told BBC Radio 2 host Jo Whiley while talking about the upcoming season, which premieres in April. “This will be the end for me.” Capaldi, 58, said he felt “sad” at leaving the “fantastic program” which had been “a privilege” to work on. “But I’ve always been somebody that did a lot of different things,” he said. “I’ve never done one job for three years, I feel it’s sort of time for me to move on to different challenges.” Capaldi became the 12th actor to play the Doctor when he replaced Matt Smith in 2013. His character’s regeneration will take place during the Christmas 2017 special. According to bookmakers Ladbrokes, British actors Ben Whishaw, Richard Ayoade, Rory Kinnear and David Harewood are all in the running to take over the role. Related Coverage David Tennant Lists 6 Key Things That'll (Hopefully) Make Everything OK WATCH: Star Of Netflix's 'Jessica Jones' Learns What 'Netflix And Chill' Really Means