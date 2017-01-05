Throat lozenge company says its banned ad for Golden Globes is fun, no menace

LOS ANGELES—A throat lozenge company says the commercial it wants to run during NBC’s Golden Globes broadcast Sunday is a goof on subliminal ads, but the network isn’t buying it.According to Pine Bros. chief executive Rider McDowell, NBC has rejected the ad as out of bounds.“This is clearly a parody of a subliminal ad, and the audience is in on the joke,” McDowell said in a statement. “It’s almost unbelievable to me that the network that produces ‘Saturday Night Live’ wouldn’t understand satire.”NBC didn’t respond to requests for comment.Subliminal messaging involves images or words that last just a fraction of a second on the screen and, in theory, might influence a viewer without his or her awareness.Article Continued BelowThe California-based company’s 30-second spot features a pair of marionettes bouncing to a backbeat and the refrain, “It went like this.” There are some 10 flashes of largely indecipherable images sprinkled throughout.A screen grab of one reveals a cheesy-looking alien face and the words, “You Are About to Lose Control of Your Human Brain. Do Not Resist.”McDowell has run into network resistance to a cheeky commercial before. In 2005, Fox rejected a Super Bowl spot for Airborne, a product McDowell co-developed, that featured a brief flash of Mickey Rooney’s rear when the actor dropped his sauna towel.

