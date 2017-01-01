TIFF co-founder Bill Marshall, 77, remembered as pioneer of Canadian film

Bill Marshall, co-founder of the Toronto International Film Festival, has died at age 77. In a written announcement distributed through TIFF, Marshall’s family confirmed that the film and theatre impresario died of cardiac arrest on Sunday morning at a Toronto hospital.“Bill was in the business of making dreams become reality,” said his family in the statement. “Now, as the house lights dim, friends and family will remember and honour Bill as a first rate raconteur, famous for his honesty, keen mind and wry humour.”TIFF Director and CEO Piers Handling remembered Marshall as a pioneer in the Canadian film industry.“Without his tenacity and dedication, the Toronto International Film Festival would not be among the most influential public cultural festivals today,” said Handling, in a statement attached to Marshall family’s announcement. “We were so fortunate to have Bill serve as one of our greatest champions for 41 years.”Article Continued BelowIn a 2014 file photo, Bill and Sara Ruda Marshall walked the red carpet at that year's TIFF gala. (Vince Talotta) Marshall co-founded TIFF in 1976 with Henk Van der Kolk and Dusty Cohl. He served as the festival’s director for its first three years, and continued to hold the title, TIFF chair emeritus. Marshall produced 13 feature films and several live theatre productions, including the Toronto production of Hair, his family said.

