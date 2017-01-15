Tina Fey Crashes Felicity Jones' 'SNL' Monologue To Offer Up Some Hosting Advice

Felicity Jones, star of that little “indie movie” “Rogue One,” graced the “Saturday Night Live” stage yesterday to be the show’s first host of 2017. The actress, who was visibly nervous, got through the first half of her monologue with the expected “Star Wars” jokes, including a little jab at her character Jyn Erso’s file transferring skills. Then, Kenan Thompson, playing Saw Gerrera, crashed the stage to deliver a hologram message from none other than Tina Fey. Dressed in drape-y white cloth ― a nod to the “Star Wars” universe and an Eileen Fisher joke in one ― Fey provided Jones with some sage advice. “Tonight there will be lots of sketches and you’re not always going to be the funny one,” she reminded the Oscar nominated actress. “If your first line is a sketch is, ‘Hey guys, I hope you guys don’t mind that I brought my friend Ray Ray,’ then you’re not the funny one.” Fey also assured Jones, “No matter how it goes, the president of the United States will say it’s sad and overrated.”

