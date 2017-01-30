To see Donald Trump clearly, look in Ozzy Osbournes pants: Menon

Today, I’d like to address Donald Trump fans by using Ozzy Osbourne’s penis.It’s a shame this is necessary. But since previous efforts to reach you via facts, history, common sense, logic, rational discourse, reason and empirical evidence have failed miserably, I’m now forced to rely upon a dong metaphor.Close your eyes. Take a deep breath. Grasping the uncanny parallels between Trump’s antics and Ozzy’s groin will not be easy at first. But it’s preferable to waking up one day in a cold sweat and realizing the world is burning and America, once a shining city upon a hill, is now a darkened village in an isolated valley under tyrannical rule where long forgotten democratic ideals are fossilizing in the sludge.Anyway, Ozzy and wife Sharon briefly split up last year. In many ways, this ungluing of doting spouse and her mumbling vampire of a husband is eerily similar to how Trump is now breaking up with American values by jotting down “It’s you, not me” on the Studio 54 napkins stacked in a doodle drawer titled Executive Orders.Let me explain.Article Continued BelowOzzy betrayed Sharon. Donald is betraying the Constitution. Ozzy rolled around with hairstylist Michelle Pugh, an affair that she says lasted four years. Donald intends to spend the next four years groping Lady Liberty as he fondles his own ego and dry-humps the truth in what amounts to a Ponzi scheme that’s made possible when victims keep doubling down on their irrational fears and a foolish belief that he and he alone can deliver on what is clearly, laughably, disjointed fever dreams.You can’t beat the dealer, Trump fans, not when the game is kleptocracy.At the time of their separation, a crestfallen Ozzy blamed his affair on hard-wired behaviour. His people said the carnage of his carnal exploits was never rooted in the “emotional.” As one rep told People this summer: “Ozzy Osbourne has been dealing with a sex addiction.”