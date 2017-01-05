Tom Cochrane reflects on success of Life is a Highway

More than 25 years after the runaway success of “Life Is a Highway,” Tom Cochrane is still trying to unpack how it forever changed his career. Topping the Canadian charts for six weeks, the furiously optimistic single burst onto radio in 1991 and helped carry its album Mad Mad World to sales heights reached by few Canadian artists: over a million copies.Even now, Cochrane seems baffled by the trajectory that turned his “manageable success” as frontman of 1980s rock band Red Rider into an entirely different beast.“As an artist it appears like there might be a master plan,” he says.“But I’ve always been a believer in putting one foot ahead of the other and seeing where it leads.”Article Continued BelowIn February, the eight-time Juno winner will embark on an anniversary tour that marks the birth of the song and its seminal album, which was released in September 1991. The concerts are timed with a reissue of the album, packed with extra goodies for fans, and a coffee-table book that’s still in the works.It’s not just Cochrane who is marking the occasion.A stretch of Manitoba highway near his birthplace in Lynn Lake was renamed in his honour last October and Calgary’s Studio Bell is holding an exhibit of rock memorabilia from his career that runs until April.

