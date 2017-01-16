Tom Cruise Explains The 'Intense' Preparation For His Stunts

It’s a thing of Hollywood lore that Tom Cruise does his own stunts. But a few decades into this business, and after starring in countless action movies, Cruise has reached a point in his career where he can also serve as a mentor for actors still on the rise. Along with starring in his 2016 film “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back,” Cruise also produced the project and directly coached his fellow actors in their stunt training. “I spend as much time as possible preparing the actors for what’s going to come,” Cruise says in a short clip provided exclusively to The Huffington Post for the Jan. 31 release of the movie’s Blu-ray edition. “I’ve been doing it for so many years, I do oversee the training and tone of the [Jack Reacher] films.” “Reacher” actor Patrick Heusinger also describes the Cruise-led prep ― which took about a month and a half ― as “intense.” Cruise adds about the preparation phase, “That’s also the fun — you’re learning new skills, you’re working with them and they’re working with me.”

