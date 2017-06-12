Tom Cruises The Mummy sinks at box office while Wonder Woman soars

NEW YORK—Tom Cruise was no match for Wonder Woman.Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman wrapped up Cruise’s The Mummy at the weekend box office, pulling in an estimated $57.2 million (U.S.) in North American theatres, according to studio estimates Sunday. Universal’s The Mummy looked its age, selling a relatively feeble $32.2 million in tickets in its debut weekend.That couldn’t compete with Wonder Woman in its second weekend. The Gal Gadot superhero film, directed by Patty Jenkins, has quickly earned $205 million domestically in two weeks.The poor North American opening for The Mummy, which cost an estimated $125 million to produce, meant a weak start for Universal’s ballyhooed “Dark Universe.”Read more: Article Continued BelowThe Mummy should have stayed under wraps: reviewWonder Woman movie kicks butt and makes up for lost time: reviewThe Mummy is intended to launch a new, Marvel-style connected franchise that resurrects many of the famous monster characters — including Frankenstein, Dracula and The Invisible Man — from the studio’s vaults.