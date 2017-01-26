Toni Erdmann is a fearless father/daughter escapade worthy of Oscar love: review

Toni ErdmannStarring Sandra Hüller and Peter Simonischek. Written and directed by Maren Ade. Opens Friday at TIFF Bell Lightbox. 162 minutes. 14AToni Erdmann, a crazy, inventive, and emotive father/daughter escapade from German writer/director Maren Ade is as fearless as it is entertaining. But it also digs deep into parent/child bonding and male/female relations.In her job as a mid-level corporate manager, Sandra Hüller’s tightly wound character Ines is a workaholic businesswoman struggling with two familiar challenges: sexism in the workplace, and a domineering father in the home.Article Continued BelowThe fact that Ines is in her 30s and has long since left the nest doesn’t seem to matter to her dad Winfried (Peter Simonischek), a music teacher in suburban Germany who significantly happens to be a relentless prankster, often donning bizarre disguises.An involuntary retiree, Winfried is both bored and worried about Ines’ stress levels, given how much her work taxes her with anxiety. Grieving the loss of his beloved pet pooch, he tracks down his daughter in Bucharest, where Ines works for a management consultancy firm — which is another way of saying she helps plan layoffs for firms eager to shed workers.Posing as a bucktoothed and shaggy-haired hick named Toni Erdmann, he proceeds to tag along with Ines, misguided by a sense of fatherly love to embarrass her in front of male co-workers with whom she’s already having difficulties. Winfried’s heart may be in the right place, but his timing is impeccably bad: Ines’ co-workers patronize her, second-guessing her decisions and forcing her to do menial tasks like shopping with the wives of visiting clients. Toni Erdmann’s presence is just making matters worse, and Ines’ mental health is reaching the breaking point.