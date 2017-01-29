Toni Erdmann movie director Maren Ade talks about chasing little moments of transforming

Had it been up to critics attending the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, Maren Ade’s offbeat comedy Toni Erdmann may well have won the Palme d’Or.The film so charmed sourpuss scribes that they broke into applause in a scene when Sandra Huller’s besieged character Ines suddenly starts singing Whitney Houston’s “The Greatest Love Of All,” backed by her eccentric musician father Winfried (Peter Simonischek).The film was among the leading contender for the Palme, according to the straw polls of journalists attending Cannes. It won the FIPRESCI prize handed out by international critics, who praised Toni Erdmann as “a film gorgeously crafted, made with a fresh and a sensitive approach, that captures the complex relationship between father and daughter and comments on the lunacy of today’s world.”Yet when the jury for the Palme — Cannes’ top award — was distributing prizes at the end of the fest, Toni Erdmann went home empty-handed. A lot of critics felt the film was robbed and so was German writer/director Ade, but she’s more philosophical about the matter.“You never know with juries,” Ade, who just turned 40, says in an interview during TIFF last September.Article Continued Below“I was a bit suspicious (of all the attention), because I was already happy. For me, it was really a big thing to be in the Palme competition. People had warned me that buyers would not even go to see it because it’s so long (nearly three hours). But they did, and there was the FIPRESCI prize, so I was very happy.”Since this interview, Ade has had more reason to smile. Toni Erdmann, now playing at the TIFF Bell Lightbox, was named this past week as one of five nominees for Best Foreign Language Film at the Feb. 26 Academy Awards.There’s an old saying from Shakespeare: “Brevity is the soul of wit.” You must have had people telling you not to make a comedy running nearly three hours.