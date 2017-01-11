Tony Rosato, veteran of SCTV and Saturday Night Live, dead at 62

January 11, 2017 admin Entertainment 0

Toronto comic actor Tony Rosato, veteran of SCTV, Saturday Night Live and more, has died. The 62-year-old’s death on the evening of Jan. 10 was confirmed Tuesday by his longtime agent Larry Goldhar, who said that an autopsy is planned, but the death apparently resulted from a heart attack. Rosato was best known for his regular performances on stage at Second City, SCTV, Saturday NightLive, Street Legal and had a recurring character on Night Heat. He would later become a lead on the series Diamonds and was “busy all the time,” Goldhar recalled. The Naples-born actor was recognized for his zany comic characters — in his youth, he was once pegged to be the next John Belushi.Movie stardom never came, and his career was stalled when, in 2005, the actor fell into a serious bout of mental illness and languished in the maximum-security Quinte Detention Centre in Napanee. Article Continued BelowThe Star later reported that Rosato had been in jail for two years on a harassment charge when he was, in fact, suffering from Capgras syndrome, a rare condition most often associated with schizophrenia in which the sufferer believes those close to him have been replaced by substitutes.He believed that his ex-wife Leah and their infant daughter had been replaced by impostors in the spring of 2005, and he began to frantically call the police. Fellow actor Dan Aykroyd and a band of Toronto’s Second City performers and alumni came to Rosato’s trial. He was ordered to reside at psychiatric facility until psychiatrists deemed him fit to leave.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*