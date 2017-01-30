The Winter’s TaleMeasure for Measure By William Shakespeare, directed by Graham Abbey. Until Feb. 19 at the Winter Garden Theatre, 189 Yonge St. groundlingtheatre.com or 1-855-599-9090Article Continued BelowIt’s been an easy winter so far weather-wise but, geopolitically, it’s wild out there.On two consecutive Saturday nights — one coinciding with the worldwide women’s marches and the other with emerging chaos around Donald Trump’s immigration ban — the stage of the Winter Garden Theatre became an unlikely site of refuge, reflection and solace.It’s on that stage that Groundling Theatre is staging two of Shakespeare’s problem plays in repertory, featuring a top-notch cast of 12 performers familiar from the Stratford and Shaw festivals.Most of the 149-person-capacity audience sits on risers facing a rectangular playing area in front of the orchestra pit, with the empty theatre serving as backdrop (wheelchair-friendly seats in the auditorium and $29 “groundling” stools looking up at the stage are also available).The whole enterprise is at once wonderfully inspired and fantastically impractical: you encounter some dozen uniformed front of house staff just getting to the seats, through deserted lobbies, up old-fashioned elevators, along narrow backstage corridors. It feels like being let into a secret club.