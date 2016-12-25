Top Ticket, Dec. 25 to 31: Family fare, movie music and comedy

Alligator PieWatch this if: You know a pint-sized poet.If you’ve read Dennis Lee’s book of poems Alligator Pie, you know it’s impossible to say them out loud without a singsong melody. Unsurprisingly, those poems make a pretty charming children’s show when they’re put to music. Soulpepper Theatre is bringing back this family hit as part of its Winter Waves festival featuring a new cast of young favourites directed by the show’s original creators: Mike Ross, Ins Choi, Gregory Prest, Ken MacKenzie and Raquel Duffy. Your little ones will almost definitely want some more Alligator Pie.Dec. 27-31, Young Centre for the Performing Arts, 50 Tank House LaneE.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in ConcertArticle Continued BelowWatch this if: You want to . . . wait for it . . . phone home.For whoever wanted a pet alien when they were kids, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial will forever have a special place in their hearts. Same goes for whoever gained a fear of white HAZMAT suits or a love for Reese’s Pieces after viewing it for the first time. In any case, that 1982 Steven Spielberg blockbuster has a certain kind of cinematic magic. How can you improve upon that, you ask? Show it on a jumbo-sized screen and have John Williams’ beloved score performed live by an orchestra. Dec. 29-30, Sony Centre for the Performing Arts, 1 Front St. E.

