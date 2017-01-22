Top Ticket, Jan. 26 to 28: Groove, cocoon, play

Passing StrangeWatch this if: You don’t have tickets to Hamilton yet.In 2008, playwright Stew’s rock-musical hybrid Passing Strange went up against Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hip-hop-musical hybrid In the Heights at the Tony Awards While the latter took the major prize and became the bigger contemporary musical theatre phenomenon, the lesser-known Passing Strange continues to draw comparisons to it for its radical form and breaking the white actors and stories mould on Broadway. To capitalize on the production’s rock ’n’ roll roots, Obsidian Theatre and Acting Up Stage Company are bringing Passing Strange to the Opera House, giving lauded director Philip Akin his first crack at a musical.Jan. 24-Feb. 5, Opera House, 735 Queen St. E.Blanket FortArticle Continued BelowWatch this if: You want to go out, but you also don’t want to get out of your pyjamas.This is guaranteed to blow all of your childhood sleepovers out of the water. For six days, the art collective Art Is Hard is inviting Torontonians to join them in their blanket fort set up inside the Theatre Centre. Complementing the installation is a lineup of performances, from shadow puppets and a jamboree on Thursday to storytelling on Friday and a dance party on Saturday night. Tis the season for cosiness, so grab a pillow and join in.Jan. 24-29, the Theatre Centre, 1115 Queen St. W.