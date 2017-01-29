Top Ticket Jan. 29 to Feb. 4: Founding fathers, the Bard and dance fusion

JohnWatch this if: You have heard of Annie Baker, but especially if you haven’t.The buzziest theatre creator in the United States who doesn’t retell the story of the American founding fathers through hip hop is likely the playwright Annie Baker. Her plays, including the Pulitzer Prize-winning The Flick, are slow, simple and excruciatingly real (and beautiful), but for some reason they’re not often done in Toronto. Luckily, the Company Theatre is performing her most recent play, John, about a B&B in Gettysburg, Pa., with longtime Stratford Festival actor Jonathan Goad making his directorial debut. Jan. 29-Feb. 19, Berkeley Street Theatre Upstairs, 26 Berkeley St.Twelfth NightArticle Continued BelowWatch this if: You’re in the mood for a comedy and a beer.Who could use a laugh? The indie company Shakespeare BASH’d made its name by doing the Bard’s more lighthearted fare inside the Victory Café in Mirvish Village, sadly to close on Jan. 31: the same day Shakespeare BASH’d opens its new show in another pub, the Monarch Tavern. Goodbyes are sad, so the company is doing one of Shakespeare’s most famous comedies — Twelfth Night, full of mistaken identities, trysts and cross-gartered stockings — to brighten our spirits.Jan. 31-Feb. 5, Monarch Tavern, 12 Clinton St.