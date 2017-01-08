Top Ticket Jan. 8 to 14: An Alien visitation, female Magic and HOT comedy

Alien Creature: A Visitation from Gwendolyn MacEwenWatch this if: You need some otherworldly inspiration.Poet Gwendolyn MacEwen and playwright Linda Griffiths are two Canadian writers who, sadly, aren’t with us anymore. But thankfully, we have a mash-up of these two forces in the play Alien Creature, about the life (and talent, and humour, and addiction) of MacEwen, written and performed by Griffiths when it debuted in 2000, As part of Theatre Passe Muraille’s 50th anniversary, Alien Creature is being remounted with the help of two more female Canadian artists, Jani Lauzon (directing) and Beatriz Pizano (performing).Jan. 12-Feb. 5, Theatre Passe Muraille, 16 Ryerson Ave.The Magic HourArticle Continued BelowWatch this if: You want to dust off your crystal ball.Speaking of supernatural women, performance artist Jess Dobkin is known mostly for her whimsical, bold and twistedly funny solo pieces (including taking over the newsstand at the Chester subway station for a year). Her latest work, The Magic Hour, was created in residency over three years at the Theatre Centre and, as always, draws from her personal history to make audiences look at the world in a new way. This time, Dobkin will use magic to imagine a world without sexual violence. Dobkin doesn’t usually do weeks-long runs of her performances, so this is a treat.Jan. 10-21, the Theatre Centre, 1115 Queen St. W.

