Top Trump impersonator gets his own late-night show

Alec Baldwin was a high-profile choice as the resident Saturday Night Live Trump impersonator, but after he debuted last year with much fanfare, some in the comedy world wondered: What about Anthony Atamanuik?The Upright Citizens Brigade performer and instructor, who took his impersonation on the road for the “Trump vs. Bernie” mock debates last year, has earned widespread acclaim and developed quite the following for his take on the current president. Now, Comedy Central is giving Atamanuik a full half-hour every week to play Trump in a satirical topical news program.The President Show will premiere April 27 and feature desk segments, field pieces and guest interviews. “In the world of The President Show, Trump is bypassing the crooked media by hosting a late-night show direct from the Oval Office,” Comedy Central announced Monday in a release. “No unfair questions from reporters, no awkward photo ops with German ladies, and no bedtimes.”The show will air in Canada on the Comedy Network.The series will also feature veteran Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Colbert Report writer Peter Grosz, who will play Vice President Mike Pence.Article Continued BelowThe President Show also appears to dip back into Colbert Report territory by centering an entire show on lampooning a political character. For Colbert, it was a conservative pundit. With this new show, it’s the president himself.This isn’t the first time Comedy Central has based an entire series on a presidential impersonation, either. Recall the ill-fated 2001 show That’s My Bush! from Trey Parker and Matt Stone, which was a parody of the classic sitcom format. It lasted eight episodes.The President Show adds to the growing late-night political comedy boom. While presidential election season usually boosts ratings for shows like SNL, the unprecedented nature of this presidency and the polarized state of the nation have fueled the appetite for political humor long after November.