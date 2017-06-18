Toronto and the dilemma that is public art

You don’t need to have been to see the brand-new public fountain at Berczy Park. Instagram — and Facebook, and Twitter — have all been there for you, countless times. From its outer circle of big dogs (retrievers, Labs, a St. Bernard) to its inner rings of pugs, terriers and puppies all spouting water in apparent supplication to a golden bone held aloft the fountain’s peak, each and every canine — there are 27, and one cat — is well enough represented online to have its own profile on Facebook. What you’re less likely to see in such a way is its immediate neighbour, Jeff Thomas’s Imposition of Order, an enormous, billboard-sized work of images exhuming the area’s not-terribly-playful history: A steely portrait of Thayendanegea, also known as Joseph Brant, the Mohawk chief who in the 18th century threw his people in with the British against both French and American forces in wars spanning more than 20 years. Thomas, who shows alongside the portrait maps of lands promised to Brant’s people for his service, now lost, makes a critical gesture in this moment of Truth and Reconciliation: How to make visible a true, and ugly, history of a city where newness is often privileged at the expense of the past. Public art is subject to few rules, though certain truisms hold: Everyone has an opinion, and they’re as broad as the works themselves. If the fountain, which opened last week, and Imposition of Order, which appeared for the Luminato Festival at exactly the same time, belong in the same family — and, with their public esthetic statements, they do — they’re quite clearly distant relations: One an unblinking challenge to a complex history rooted in the ground beneath the concrete; the other, a reference to nowhere in particular and not very much at allThey seem to have nothing to do with each other, which of course is the point: In a landscape more littered with public art by the day, what standard applies? Article Continued BelowNot enough of one, Brandon Vickerd says. “At this point, the culture of public art in Canada is healthy enough to turn its intentions towards establishing a critical eye,” he said. “Right now, it’s a fair question: What are we hoping to achieve, as a culture, when we take on public art?” Vickerd, a professor of sculpture in the fine arts department at York University, hosted a national symposium on campus last month on that very subject. “Public Art: New Ways of Thinking and Working” took place over the May long weekend. With private development generating vast amounts of public art as a byproduct of most cities’ urban planning regulations, the notion of standards was very much in mind. “There’s such a proliferation of public art taking place, but there’s a real lack of critical discourse around it,” Vickerd said. “And the truth is, it’s a really difficult field: There’s so much priority on consensus — this idea that you’re making a work that has to be everything to everyone, all the time — that you end up with works that are insignificant to everyone.”