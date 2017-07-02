Toronto music past and present at Mount Pleasant Cemetery: Local Legends

Unnoticed by passersby and often unmarked by plaques, numerous Toronto addresses with big parts to play in cultural history sit mostly uncelebrated. In our series Local Legends, we tell you about them and put them on your mental map.Two Toronto harpists are to perform the world premiere of a new Canadian composition within the funeral hall of the city’s largest cemetery next week.Tucked between hectares of well kept grass, trails and thoughtfully placed flowers, the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre is hosting a weekly free concert series for its eighth consecutive summer.READ MORE IN THE SERIES:Local Legends: Mary Pickford’s childhood home is right here in TorontoArticle Continued BelowToronto’s Glad Day bookshop is a beacon for prideSometimes artists perform pieces that can double as memorials to someone, but the music doesn’t have to be sombre or death-themed, says series facilitator Valerie Gordon. “Often the concerts are a lot more lively, and more about living and the sound-world that is created by the ensemble.”