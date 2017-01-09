One of Toronto’s most beloved music venues closed its doors over the weekend, potentially for good. Hugh’s Room, a 200-person capacity club and restaurant on Dundas St. W. that was known as Toronto’s “ best listening room” and as a hub for roots musicians both local and international was shuttered Friday — hours before a local James Taylor tribute was to take the stage.Venue owner Richard Carson says he had no choice but to make the difficult decision to put his 16-year-old business on hold, cancelling a week’s worth of shows immediately and putting the venue’s remaining future shows in jeopardy.“I’m basically insolvent and I’m going to be taking the next few days to figure out what my options are,” said Carson when reached by the Star.“I have not filed for bankruptcy. I would like to figure out a way to continue. I don’t know if that’s going to be possible, so I just need a few days. Right now, I don’t feel it’s fair to go on in the dire current situation that we’re in.”Article Continued BelowCarson says the business has “been a struggle for years.”“It’s difficult and I’ve got two tough businesses — a restaurant and a music venue,” he said. “Up until this last Friday, I’ve been able to sort through it and do what I can to continue on. But it really was on Friday where I called the line. I can’t continue until I can answer some questions.”Carson, who opened the venue in 2001 and posted a statement on the Hugh’s Room website Sunday afternoon announcing his situation, said his decision affects 35 full and part-time workers.

