Toronto musician Lisa Conway a uniquely eccentric solo performer

What’s the deal?If you count yourself among the fortunate minority of indie-music fans in Canada and abroad previously acquainted with Toronto singer, songwriter, composer and arranger Lisa Conway’s work with Del Bel, Chrome and the Ice Queen, and the Owle Bird, there’s a good chance she’s already one of your Favourite Things.On this past October’s Moon Milk, her second outing as L CON, the stage-shy (if gradually less so) Conway properly arrives as the uniquely eccentric solo performer who longed to burst forth from the statuesque electro-orchestral scenery of 2012’s lovely The Ballad Project. Presiding over a 12-track song cycle based on Italian science-fiction author Italo Calvino’s 1965 short-story collection Cosmicomics, she conjures such uncompromisingly original and offbeat feminine artistic spirits as Laurie Anderson, Björk, P.J. Harvey, Beth Gibbons and Roisin Murphy. It’s 44 head-spinning minutes’ worth of spooky symphonic balladry spiralling into torchy trip-hop spiralling into primitivist techno-pop spiralling into baroque folk spiralling into … I dunno … Warpaint (see “A Sign in Space”) with the same sort of inscrutable, oddly logical and beautiful-yet-unnerving sense of purpose as our home galaxy’s march — and, indeed, every other galaxy’s own march — toward the supermassive black hole at its centre. L CON isn’t nearly as difficult as that sounds. But, much like the astrophysics that tangentially inspired Moon Milk, the deeper you dive into it, the more you get out of it. Sum up what you do in a few simple sentencesArticle Continued Below“I write, arrange and produce music and L CON is my ever-evolving, experimental song-making project. I’m very lucky and get to record and perform with a rotating cast of talented friends. These days, you’ll likely see Andrew Collins, Jordan Howard, Karen Ng and Mary Wood being incredible onstage while I pretend not to be nervous,” emails Conway, before adding with atypical cockiness: “The band is sounding super-duper. We’re getting pretty rock-’n’-roll.” What’s a song I need to hear right now?“Form of Space.” The symphonic stateliness of L CON’s early output gets a ping-pong-ing, primitivist, early-Plastikman-esque minimal-techno teardown and, perhaps, points the way to the project’s next stage.

