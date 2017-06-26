Toronto still cant decide if it likes the ROM Crystal

First in a series taking a second look at Toronto’s architectural showpieces 10 years after the building boom.Local historian Bruce Bell has whisked curious tourists around Toronto on walking tours for decades now and, like a pop musician whose set list is the skyline, he tends to know which of the city’s sights capture their attention.So a curious recent incident stood out to Bell. He was guiding a pair of German tourists on what has become a show-stopping walk at the mouth of Philosopher’s Walk and, as usual, they paused to appreciate the stately and incandescent Royal Conservatory of Music building. Then, the tourists turned their attention to the Royal Ontario Museum and its famous Michael Lee-Chin Crystal, and something weird happened.They loved it.“They were the first ever to tell me they liked the ROM, ever,” Bell said with a laugh. “They had remarked to me what beautiful buildings they were and what a beautiful contrast that was.Article Continued Below“I was really surprised. Maybe the ROM is coming into its own.”He pauses a moment.“But I still don’t like it at all. At all.”Take our poll