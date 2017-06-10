PRAGUE—Between concerts in Regensburg and Essen, Germany, on its recent tour of Israel and Europe the Toronto Symphony Orchestra made a kind of pilgrimage to Prague, capital of the Czech Republic.The two concerts it performed there, as part of the high profile Prague Spring International Music Festival, were dedicated to the memory of perhaps the most distinguished musician ever to serve as the orchestra’s music director, the Czech maestro Karel Ancerl.Ancerl came to Toronto immediately after having been music director of one of Europe’s foremost symphonic ensembles, the Czech Philharmonic, and when he did so he knew there would be no going back.The year 1968, you may recall, bore witness to the famous Prague Spring, that brief period of liberalization in the communist regime terminated by the arrival of Russian tanks.Ancerl had sided with the reformers and one of the most poignant of my musical memories concerns his opening of the Prague festival that year in Smetana Hall, with President Svoboda and Premier Dubcek entering the presidential box and the whole audience standing to sing their national anthem with a fervour that sent tingles down my spine.Article Continued BelowAncerl then proceeded to conduct his orchestra in that most patriotic of Czech masterpieces, the cycle of tone poems by Smetana known as Ma Vlast (My Country). Years later, as head of the Czech record company Supraphon, Toronto’s Jana Gonda was able to release a live recording of that performance. It makes thrilling listening.It was in that same Smetana Hall that the Toronto Symphony Orchestra played its warmly applauded concerts, following a news conference at which violinist Terry Holowach, the last remaining player from the Ancerl years, recalled the sheer beauty of the late conductor’s music-making.Earlier this season, Jiri Belohlavek, most recent music director of the Czech Philharmonic and one of the TSO’s most frequent guest conductors, visited the Royal Conservatory to see the bust of Ancerl displayed in the reception hall alongside that of the orchestra’s founding conductor, Luigi von Kunits.