Unnoticed by passersby and often unmarked by plaques, numerous Toronto addresses with big parts to play in cultural history sit mostly uncelebrated. In our series Local Legends, we tell you about them and put them on your mental map.Los Angeles-based conceptual artist James Turrell’s Straight Flush in the lobby of the Bay Adelaide Centre is one of Toronto’s most widely viewed pieces of art.The five rectangular lines of electrified light are on a dancing loop of luminescent pastels that work symbiotically with the busy streetscape through the building’s glass walls.Turrell’s body of work, at the forefront of the influential California light and space movement, was always deeply contemplative of nature and a response, in some measure, to ultra-urbanism.“Light should be treasured, like we do silver and gold,” Turrell has said.Article Continued BelowSo what to make of the art, framed by the creamy marble of the Bay Adelaide Centre, a monument to corporatism in the heart of the financial district of Canada’s largest city?It’s an irony that only Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), the testosterone-filled partner of the fictional law firm Pearson-Specter, could appreciate.Specter, along with Mike Ross (Patrick Adams) and Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle), spends plenty of time walking through the pristine lobby of the Toronto office building, which doubles for Wall Street in the popular television series Suits, returning to Bravo on July 12 with Season 7.Patrick J. Adams as Michael Ross in a scene from "Suits," filmed in Toronto's Bay Adelaide Centre. (USA Network)