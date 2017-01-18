Torontos fascination with royals manifests in theatre

Check the New York Times travel section or your free Parks Canada pass: 2017 is the year of Canada 150. A century and a half has passed since the British North America Act in 1867, by which our country gained sovereignty from Britain. But we haven’t lost our fascination with our former rulers, or at least that’s what Toronto stages are telling us right now. This week, Mirvish Productions opens The Audience at the Royal Alexandra Theatre. Peter Morgan’s play depicting Queen Elizabeth II’s reign from 1952 to the present through her audiences with various prime ministers is highly anticipated. Directed by former Shaw Festival artistic director Christopher Newton, it features Fiona Reid as Britain’s monarch. East of Yonge St., Soulpepper Theatre is also taking on a royal drama with The Last Wife, a contemporary retelling by Kate Hennig of the tale of King Henry VIII’s sixth and final wife, Katherine Parr (the only one to survive him). This production brings together the cast that premiered the play at the Stratford Festival in 2015, where it sold out even before rehearsals began. This summer, Hennig’s sequel, The Virgin Trial, will also appear at the festival.Article Continued BelowAdding to the royal confluence is the blockbuster Netflix seriesThe Crown (another Morgan project, partly inspired by The Audience), which just won two Golden Globes. We could thank Will and Kate for this resurgence in Canada’s royal obsession, but if you ask Hennig, there’s a deeper reason.“There is a real trend to allow history to be more inclusive,” she says over the phone, on break from rehearsing The Audience, in which she plays former British PM Margaret Thatcher. She cites Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton as the biggest example of this.