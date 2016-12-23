Totally imagined holiday cards from Drake, Kim Kardashian and other A-listers

Did you get your holiday card from Hollywood’s biggest A-listers? Oh. It must have gotten lost in the mail (side eye).From: DrakeNot again! Not again! We be texting back and forth like it’s Pong, girl. Tired putting all this love into a song, girl. Need to write it down in a letter for ya. Like Canada Post is at the door for ya. Got me thinking ’bout that night we left Lake Shore. With my friends, real like the Canadian Superstore. You didn’t wanna hang with me and my brahs. But I’m a big enough man to wish you Happy Hanukkah.OVOFrom: Kim KardashianArticle Continued BelowKim Kardashian West had a very up and down 2016. (Andy Kropa) Hey you guys,So . . . about 2016 — WTF? Everything was going so well: I added so many new twerking Kims to my Kimoji app, posed tastefully nude behind some high-class coats for GQ, and even single-handedly turned the world against Taylor Swift. But then the year took a turn for the worse, and I am not talking about losing the Teen Choice Award for Choice Selfie Taker to Ariana Grande, but also that.I am, of course, talking about being robbed during Paris Fashion Week. And about Kanye’s psychiatric emergency. And about Kanye meeting with Donald Trump to apparently discuss “life,” which I assume means strippers.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx