Trailer For Selena Gomez’s Netflix Series ’13 Reasons Why,' Plus The Netflix Series You’re Missing

Selena Gomez recently shared a teaser-trailer on her Instagram for the new Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why. Gomez is the executive producer for the new series, and she described in her social media post that Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why is her “passion project.” Though Gomez was the executive producer for The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex, based on the popular series she starred in (The Wizards of Waverly Place), this is certainly the largest platform the multi-talented artist has had to demonstrate her skills as a producer. [Image by Netflix] 13 Reasons Why co-stars Dylan Minnette (Don’t Breathe) and Katherine Langford (Daughter). The series is directed by Oscar-winner (Spotlight) Tom McCarthy and it is written by Brian Yorkey (Pulitzer Prize winner for Next to Normal). With solid casting paired with McCarthy and Gomez’s talent behind the camera, this new addition to Netflix has a lot of promise. It already has a ton of fandom because of the best-selling novel it’s based upon. The series debuts on March 31, 2017, and IMDB provides the synopsis for Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why. “Based on the best-selling books by Jay Asher, [13 Reasons Why] follows teenager Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) as he returns home from school to find a mysterious box with his name on it lying on his porch. Inside he discovers a group of cassette tapes recorded by Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) -his classmate and crush-who tragically committed suicide two weeks earlier. On tape, Hannah unfolds an emotional audio diary, detailing the thirteen reasons why she decided to end her life. Through Hannah and Clay’s dual narratives, Thirteen Reasons Why weaves an intricate and heartrending story of confusion and desperation that will deeply affect viewers.” Paranoid: The Netflix Series You’re Probably Missing If you’re looking for an intriguing and layered series to hold you over until 13 Reasons Why, then Netflix’s Paranoid should do the trick. A female general practitioner is stabbed to death in broad daylight at a playground in front of numerous witnesses. A group of UK detectives (for the fictitious Woodmere police) investigate this disturbing murder. Their exploration takes an interesting turn when a mysterious “ghost detective” sends them tips linking the young doctor to a German pharmaceutical company. Their investigation leads them on a mission across Europe in search for the killer. This international crime-drama has been a smash-hit in the UK, but it has seemingly been overlooked by other audiences. With one season that features eight episodes, viewers will find this show very easy and tempting to binge-watch. The Globe and Mail describes the brilliant Netflix series. “That slow pace of revelation and character development remains strength of British productions. Recently, I caught up with two U.S. network thrillers, The Blacklist and Blindspot, and I was reminded again how much time is taken up with elaborate shootout scenes, car chases and people screaming. Here, in Paranoid, the deepest mystery is anchored in the main characters. There is great pleasure in watching these characters – none of them striking or charismatic – reveal themselves in all their ordinary neuroses and doubts. Time passes and not much happens apart from somebody becoming even more introverted. Yes, there’s at least one murder and hints of a conspiracy that emanates from the dark heart of pharma corporations in Germany. But the meat of the drama is slow-cooked and satisfying.” [Image by Netflix] OTHER NETFLIX ARTICLES FROM THE INQUISITR Here Are Eight Of The Best Netflix Series And Movies That Are Overlooked Best Netflix Series: Updates On ‘House Of Cards’ And New Marvel Series Here Are Five Of The Best Netflix Series For An Easy Sunday Evening Netflix Series: Review Of ‘One Day At A Time’ With titles like Paranoid and the upcoming Selena Gomez production 13 Reasons Why, Netflix continues to vehicle some of the best series around. [Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]

