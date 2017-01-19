Treatment of dog in A Dogs Purpose movie being investigated

LOS ANGELES—The organization that ensures animal safety in film and television productions said Wednesday it is investigating whether a frightened dog was forced into churning water during the making of A Dog’s Purpose.American Humane has also suspended its safety representative who worked on the film and is hiring an independent investigator to explore the matter, said Mark Stubis, a spokesman for the organization.The film’s producer, Amblin Entertainment, and distributor, Universal Pictures, said in a joint statement that they are reviewing the footage, but they are confident that “great care and concern was shown” for the dog, a German shepherd named Hercules.Animal Justice, a Toronto-based animal law organization, filed animal-cruelty complaints over the treatment of the German shepherd.The footage was apparently shot near Winnipeg in November. It first surfaced on the website TMZ and shows the distressed dog fighting to stay out of the water by repeatedly clawing at the edge of the pool.Article Continued BelowA subsequent shot shows the dog submerged under the water while a voice is hear yelling “Cut it!” and handlers moved in to pull the animal out.The movie stars Dennis Quaid and is directed by Lasse Hallström. It is set to be released this month.Animal Justice said it has filed complaints with the Winnipeg Humane Society, the Chief Veterinary Office of Manitoba, and the Winnipeg police department alleging violations of federal and provincial animal protection laws.